One More Day with Temperatures Well Above Normal

Clouds break early tonight, but low clouds and fog will redevelop later. Wednesday will start dry, but we have showers in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog forming. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and cool with a few showers in the afternoon. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much colder. High 34

A cold front will move through late Wednesday, bringing in colder air for the rest of the week. Highs will be closer to normal, in the mid 30s on Thursday. Low temperatures Friday will drop to near 20. Rain moves in Friday night and Saturday followed by colder weather early next week.





