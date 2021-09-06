Storm Team 2 Forecast

Bright skies this Labor Day with breezy conditions and warm temperatures. There is a very low chance of a sprinkle this afternoon. Nearly everyone will see a dry day.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. Lots of sunshine. Brief PM sprinkle? High 82

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 61

TUESDAY: Windy and warmer. High near 85

There is a chance of a few showers and storms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with the passage of a cold front. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 70s. Temperatures climb back into the 80s by next weekend.

