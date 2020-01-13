Look for some lingering clouds tonight. Areas where skies have cleared will see the return of some cloud cover, too.

Tuesday, clouds will stick around, and we can’t rule out a spotty morning sprinkle southeast. A better chance for showers arrives later Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, cool, a bit breezy in the afternoon. High 53

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and cool with a chance of late afternoon and evening rain showers. High 52

It will be warm enough for rain showers on Wednesday, but then we turn colder Thursday. Another potent weather system will move in for the end of the week/start of the weekend with strong wind and rain at first, followed by snow showers.





