Storm Team 2 Forecast 6pm Thu 11 July 2019

Less humid and pleasantly warm Friday

High pressure builds in tonight bringing scattered clouds and less humid air. Friday will be nice with pleasantly warm conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY:  A very pleasant day, partly sunny and less humid. High 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

We’ll be very warm this weekend and heading into next week with a chance for showers and storms returning on Sunday. By Tuesday, we could see some rain associated with the tropical system, Barry, currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

