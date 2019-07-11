Storm Team 2 Forecast 6pm Thu 11 July 2019

High pressure builds in tonight bringing scattered clouds and less humid air. Friday will be nice with pleasantly warm conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: A very pleasant day, partly sunny and less humid. High 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

We’ll be very warm this weekend and heading into next week with a chance for showers and storms returning on Sunday. By Tuesday, we could see some rain associated with the tropical system, Barry, currently in the Gulf of Mexico.