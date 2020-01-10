***WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY 7 AM***

***FLOOD WATCH MERCER, AUGLAIZE, DARKE, SHELBY AND LOGAN COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING***

More rain tonight and temperatures will eventually climb above 60. Record warmth is expected Saturday. Highs push well into the 60s with showers and even thunderstorms possible. Windy conditions continue.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and milder with showers. Temperatures climb through the 50s and into the 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. A record high of 68.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms early, very windy and turning sharply colder. Low 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly, breezy in the morning. High near 40

Winds will gust to 50 mph at times Saturday, and we can’t rule out isolated stronger gusts in any thunderstorm. Wind damage will be possible. We will dry out but turn much colder on Sunday.





