Rainy weather will be the rule on Friday. We’ll have showers, more on than off, from the morning commute through the evening hours. It will also be windy with gusts up near 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers developing late. Low 48

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and unseasonably mild with periods of rain. A record or near record high near 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and mild with showers. Low 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and continued unseasonably mild with periods of rain and the chance of thunder. Look for a record high of 66.

Saturday will be a windy, mild day with periods of rain likely. Heavy downpours are possible, and we can’t rule out a little thunder, especially in the evening. Wind gusts near 50 will be possible, too. We will turn colder for the second half of the weekend.





