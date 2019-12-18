A Frigid Night is on the Way

With clear skies, tonight will be the coldest night of the week with low temperatures dropping into the 5 to 10 degree range. Look for blue skies Thursday.



TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low 7

THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. High 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low near 20

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

After Thursday, the warming trend will continue into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Christmas Day. The chance of a White Christmas is very low this year.





