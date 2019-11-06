Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 6 Nov 2019

Rain showers return tonight. We will start Thursday with rain in the Miami Valley. As colder air rushes in through the day, we will see rain mix with and then change over to snow. Little or no snow accumulation is expected with the snow ending from north to south through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain showers changing to snow showers before ending in the early afternoon. Little if any accumulation. High near 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and much colder. Low 23

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 36

We will dry out at the end of the week, but temperatures take a dive. The coldest air of the season so far will be in place Friday morning as we drop into the low 20s. Afternoon highs will be running about 20-degrees below normal.