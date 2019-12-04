Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 4 Dec 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 11-year prison sentence Kylen Gregory received in adult court for the shooting death of Ronnie Bowers will be imposed, after a juvenile court found that he would not be amenable to care or rehabilitation within the Juvenile Court system.

On July 20, 2017, the juvenile court judge granted a motion from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to transfer Gregory to be tried as an adult, following an amenability hearing.