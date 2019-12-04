Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 4 Dec 2019

Not as Breezy Thursday

Dry weather and sunshine will continue Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable through the start of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold, breezy this evening. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 47

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low 36

FRIDAY: Chance of a morning shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

Saturday will bring a lot of sunshine with a cold start in the 20s but seasonably chilly temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon. We are still expecting a warm-up Sunday into Monday. Rain looks likely Monday before turning much colder.

