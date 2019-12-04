Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 4 Dec 2019

Dry weather and sunshine will continue Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable through the start of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold, breezy this evening. Low 28
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 47
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low 36
FRIDAY: Chance of a morning shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45
Saturday will bring a lot of sunshine with a cold start in the 20s but seasonably chilly temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon. We are still expecting a warm-up Sunday into Monday. Rain looks likely Monday before turning much colder.