Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 25 Sep 2019

A cold front will move through tonight. We will see a few spotty showers through the night. After the small chance of a shower very early Thursday morning, we will return to full sun in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Low 58

THURSDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then becoming mostly sunny and nice. High 77

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm, mainly north of Dayton. High 85

We start to heat up again for the weekend and early next week. Humidity will also increase over the weekend, keeping the feel of summer.