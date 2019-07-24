Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Wednesday 24 July 2019

Another cool night is on the way with low temperatures dropping to 55-60.

We will get a little warmer on Thursday, but humidity will still be at a comfortable level. Sunshine and dry weather will continue.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 86

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. Expect highs upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with higher humidity. The rain chance comes back late Monday into Tuesday.