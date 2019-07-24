Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Wednesday 24 July 2019

News

Cool again tonight and a little warmer Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another cool night is on the way with low temperatures dropping to 55-60.

We will get a little warmer on Thursday, but humidity will still be at a comfortable level. Sunshine and dry weather will continue.

TONIGHT:  Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY:  Sunny and warmer. High 86

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. Expect highs upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with higher humidity. The rain chance comes back late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS