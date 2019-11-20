Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 20 Nov 2019

Some clouds will linger around the area tonight with light winds. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. It looks like rain will hold off until the afternoon, so there will be some dry time to get out and enjoy the milder conditions.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with showers developing in the afternoon. High 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 38

FRIDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy and cooler. High 47

Temperatures drop heading into the weekend. More rain will be possible Saturday, and that may become mixed with or change to snow late in the day. Sunday will be dry but chilly.





