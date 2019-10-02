Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 2 Oct 2019

Breaking News
Another record high was set Wednesday, and this should bring the last of the record heat. A cold front arrives Thursday with a low chance of rain, followed by a big cool down Friday.

TONIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly north of I-70. Low 68

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly afternoon. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, cool. High 66

Saturday looks like a nice fall day, but the chance of rain returns Sunday.

