Look for mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will drop into the 55-60 range with cooler readings in rural areas.

Lots of sun is expected again Thursday with very warm temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm, more humid. High 88

Rain is not expected to move into the Miami Valley again until late Sunday or Monday.