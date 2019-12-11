Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 11 Dec 2019

Tonight we will clear out again, and temperatures will drop back into the teens. We expect the return of sunshine on Thursday, and it won’t be quite as cold.
TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 18
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 42
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a late day shower. High 42
We will enjoy a few days in the 40s before temperatures drop again. The next chance for rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday.