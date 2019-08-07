Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wed 7 Aug 2019

Look for clear skies tonight and mild temperatures. It will be breezy Thursday, and by late day, a shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Some storms may produce large hail or a damaging wind gust.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High near 80

Humidity will drop for the end of the week and weekend. We expect dry conditions, a lot of sunshine, and pleasantly warm highs in the 80s.