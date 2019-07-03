Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Wed 3 July 2019

Not much change in the weather pattern. Once again we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Independence Day with the greatest likelihood of rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Clouds and sun, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorm, mostly likely in the afternoon. High 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon and evening. High 88

Rain chances will linger into the first part of the weekend, but Sunday into early next week looks drier and less humid.