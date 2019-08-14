Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wed 14 Aug 2019

Lower Rain Chances Thursday

We will see some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. There is still a slight chance of a shower past midnight. Fog will be possible again late night and early in the day Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, a chance of a shower past midnight. Low 65

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog, then Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and a little less humid. High 82

The thunderstorm chance returns over the weekend. It looks like it will be very warm and humid early next week.

