Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wed 11 Sep 2019

Rain chances are very low Thursday, just a slight shower chance, as we once again experience a hot and humid day. A cold front will approach the area late Friday, bringing in a few more showers and thunderstorms. The rain could impact the high school football games Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High near 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High near 90

Behind Friday’s front, we will see humidity lower for the weekend. It will still be warm, however, with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.