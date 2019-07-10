Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Wed 10 July 2019

Not as warm Thursday but still humid

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue a little past midnight, and they will redevelop Thursday, especially southeast of a Dayton-Springfield line. Temperatures will not be quite as high Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

TONIGHT:  Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY:  Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High 83

Dry, pleasant summer weather will return for Friday. Over the weekend, highs will again approach 90-degrees. The rain chance should hold off until Sunday afternoon.

