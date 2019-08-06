Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Tuesday 6 Aug 2019

We can expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms tonight and early Wednesday. Rain chances will be dropping Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning, then mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms late day. High 85

After Thursday, we’ll dry out and become less humid. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday with lows at night dropping into the 50s Saturday morning. Heading into next week, we’ll warm back up and see another chance for showers and thunderstorms.