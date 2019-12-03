Breaking News
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 3 Dec 2019

Some Sunshine Returns Wednesday

We will see some brief clearing early tonight before more clouds return late. We should see those clouds break during the morning with more sun in the afternoon. The wind will remain brisk.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and seasonably chilly. High 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 46

Temperatures will be pretty close to normal through Thursday. Dry weather is expected. A cold front arrives Friday bringing a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. It will be cold Saturday morning, but temperatures Sunday afternoon return to the 50s.



