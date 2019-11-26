Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 26 Nov 2019

We will see rain tonight. We have the slight chance of a rumble of thunder and could see some heavier downpours. Winds will increase tonight, and high winds are likely Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain developing. Slight chance of thunder. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers and very windy. It will be partly sunny in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. An early high in the mid 50s with temperatures falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, diminishing winds and cold. Low near 30.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds mixed with a little sun and chilly. High 42

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

On Wednesday, winds will gust 50-60 mph which is strong enough to cause property damage, downed trees and downed power lines. Winds will die down Wednesday night, and Thanksgiving looks much calmer, but chilly. It will be a cold Turkey Trot in the morning with temperatures in the 30s.





