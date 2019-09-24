Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 24 Sep 2019

Dry conditions are expected across the Miami Valley Tuesday night, and another cool night is on on the way as temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

It will be warm again Wednesday afternoon with some increase in cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a late night shower. Low 58

THURSDAY: Slight chance for morning shower, then partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77

We start in the 50s Friday morning, but temperatures soar by 30 degrees in the afternoon. There is a low chance of rain Saturday, followed by much above normal temperatures again early next week.