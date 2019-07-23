Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Tuesday 23 July 2019

High pressure will build in and bring us mostly clear skies at night and a lot of sun during the day for the next several days. Temperatures and humidity remain comfortable.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83

Heading into the latter part of the week, temperatures and humidity will begin to rise. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. The earliest chance of rain will be late Monday or Tuesday.