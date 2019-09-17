Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 17 Sep 2019

We will see lots of sunshine and a gradual warm up through the end of the week. Upper 80s, close to 90-degrees will be possible Friday and Saturday afternoons.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 87

The next chance for rain will not arrive until later Sunday. We expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with a cold front moving through. Temperatures behind that front will drop a bit next week.