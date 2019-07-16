Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Tuesday 16 July 2019

The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will be impacting us through Wednesday afternoon bringing periods of heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms, rain heavy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with afternoon sun, warm and humid with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, mainly north of Dayton. High 93 with heat indices near 100

With the rain gone, the focus for the latter part of the week will be the heat. As high pressure builds into the region, we’ll see lots of sun and very hot temperatures. Heat indices will climb to 100-105 for the start of the weekend.