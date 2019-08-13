Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 13 Aug 2019

We will see some evening showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Then look for partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels will stay elevated.

It will be seasonably warm but still humid Wednesday with rain chances confined to the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Spotty evening showers and a thunderstorm possible, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and still humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High 83

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 82

Friday will be a little less humid. We’ll warm back up for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase as well with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday.