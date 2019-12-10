Live Now
Trump rallies voters after impeachment articles unveiled

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 10 Dec 2019

News

A Cold Night is on the Way with Teens in the Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We clear out tonight, and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper teens. Single digit wind chills are expected early Wednesday. We will remain cold in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy and cold. High 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing again and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

We will enjoy a few dry days before rain chances return late Friday. The weekend looks a little unsettled. Saturday showers may change to snow Saturday night with some flurries possible Sunday.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS