Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 10 Dec 2019

We clear out tonight, and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper teens. Single digit wind chills are expected early Wednesday. We will remain cold in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 16
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy and cold. High 30
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing again and cold. Low 18
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42
We will enjoy a few dry days before rain chances return late Friday. The weekend looks a little unsettled. Saturday showers may change to snow Saturday night with some flurries possible Sunday.