1  of  2
Breaking News
SWAT on scene of standoff in Riverside Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton
Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 1 Oct 2019

News

One More Day of Record Heat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, but it will be muggy. Record heat is expected again on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 85

Much cooler weather returns at the end of the week returning our temperatures to seasonal norms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS