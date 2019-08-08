Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 8 Aug 2019

A severe thunderstorm or two will be possible early tonight. After midnight, we will just see a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Dry weather returns Friday with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, less humid. High near 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Nice late summer weather arrives for the weekend with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. Looks like a great weekend to take in the Germanfest Picnic at Riverscape.