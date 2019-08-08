Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 8 Aug 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A severe thunderstorm or two will be possible early tonight. After midnight, we will just see a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Dry weather returns Friday with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, less humid. High near 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Nice late summer weather arrives for the weekend with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. Looks like a great weekend to take in the Germanfest Picnic at Riverscape.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS