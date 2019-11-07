Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 7 Nov 2019

Colder air rushes in tonight. Friday will be unseasonably cold with high temperatures not making it out of the 30s.
TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 23
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly. High 36
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold…some high clouds around. Low 23
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 46
After a cold start Saturday morning, we will warm up a bit for the weekend. Highs approach 50 degrees by Sunday afternoon. But another storm bringing rain/snow and an even stronger cold blast arrives early next week.