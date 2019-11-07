Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 7 Nov 2019

Cold Tonight but Even Colder Early Next Week

Colder air rushes in tonight. Friday will be unseasonably cold with high temperatures not making it out of the 30s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly. High 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold…some high clouds around. Low 23

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 46

After a cold start Saturday morning, we will warm up a bit for the weekend. Highs approach 50 degrees by Sunday afternoon. But another storm bringing rain/snow and an even stronger cold blast arrives early next week.





