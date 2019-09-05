Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 5 Sep 2019

Cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend.

Friday day will start sunny, but look for an increase in cloud cover during the day. We may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon and early evening, but most of us will miss out on any rain.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Still nice. High 77

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 74

Saturday and most of Sunday look dry, but rain chances will go up slightly late Sunday into Monday.