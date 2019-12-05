Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 5 Dec 2019

Tonight, clouds will increase as a storm moves south of the Miami Valley. We can’t rule out a spotty late night/early morning shower across portions of Butler, Warren and Clinton counties, perhaps even southern Montgomery county. Friday afternoon looks dry, area wide, with even a little sun possible later in the day.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with the slight chance of a shower across the southern counties. Decreasing afternoon clouds. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal with highs in the low-mid 40s through the first part of the weekend. On Sunday, a push of warm air moves in, and afternoon highs will climb into the low 50s. It will still be mild Monday, but there will be some rain.





