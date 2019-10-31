Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 31 Oct 2019

***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 2 AM FOR GUSTS 45 TO 50 MPH***

***FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING***

Trick-or-treaters will see some light rain changing to snow this evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s. A hard freeze will end the growing season tonight as we drop into the upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Evening rain to snow showers with little or no accumulation, windy and much colder. Skies clear late tonight. Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but still chilly. High 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry late afternoon and evening, mainly north. High 45

We will continue to be quite cold over the weekend with lows below freezing and highs in the mid-40s.





