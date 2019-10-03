Closings
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 3 Oct 2019

Much Cooler Weather Returns

Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this evening as cooler weather moves in from the west and northwest behind a cold front. Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with cool nights and pleasant fall afternoons.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid, breezy this evening. Low 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72

The chance of rain returns Sunday, and cool fall weather will continue into early next week.

