Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 26 Sep 2019

A Cool Night is on the Way but Heat Soon Returns

High pressure settles over the region tonight bringing clear skies and light winds. It will be cool. However, we quickly begin another warming trend Friday with temperatures by late day in the 80s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms far north toward evening.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and more humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm north. Low 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Much above normal temperatures will continue into early next week with only a low chance of rain.

