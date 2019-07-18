Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Thursday 18 July 2019

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH 8 PM SATURDAY***

Look for dangerously hot and humid conditions through Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Heat indices will be 105 to 110 Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Low 75

Friday: Lots of sunshine, very hot and humid. Heat index will be between 105 and 110. High 96

Friday Night: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 76

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Heat index will be between 105 and 110. High 96

Late Sunday into Monday, a cold front will sweep through. This will bring an end to the extremely hot temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, early next week looks nice with pleasant temperatures and low humidity.