Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 15 Aug 2019

A pleasant night is on the way as temperatures drop to the low 60s. It will be dry and seasonably warm Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and slightly less humid. High 84
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68
SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, best chance afternoon. High 85
The chance for rain continues Sunday with highs staying near 90 heading into the work week. We’ll see another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.