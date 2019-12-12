Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thursday 12 Dec 2019

High clouds will still be around tonight. There may be some brief clearing after midnight before low clouds return around sunrise Friday. Most of Friday will be dry, but there could be some showers move in from the south toward evening.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly, some light rain with freezing rain possible late north of I-70. Low 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly. A 60% chance of rain/snow showers. High near 40.

Saturday we expect rain showers that may mix with or change to snow as we head into the evening and night. Sunday looks dry but colder.





