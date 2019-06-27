Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Thu 27 June 2019

We’ll continue to see hot and humid conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs close to 90 degrees each day. Although rain will not be widespread, there will be a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Tonight: Any rain showers or thunderstorms will come to an end, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 70

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High near 90

Friday Night: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid yet again. Another very low chance for a pop-up shower/thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 90

Temperatures will remain above normal heading into next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll also see a greater chance for some showers and thunderstorms.