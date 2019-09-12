Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Thu 12 Sep 2019

One more hot and humid day is on tap for Friday, with the potential for evening showers and thunderstorms to impact some of our area high school football games.
TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of late afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low 62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a little cooler and less humid. A nice day! High 82
A cold front will move through Friday night, and behind it much more comfortable air will build in for the weekend. Humidity will drop, and we will enjoy plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday.