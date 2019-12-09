Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 9 Dec 2019

Tonight a cold front moves through the Miami Valley. We will see a few showers around, and it will still be breezy as temperatures late tonight drop below freezing. There is only a slight risk of spotty ice in the morning.

TONIGHT: Rain showers continue, may change to flurries late night, cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 30

TUESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning flurry, then clouds mixed with a little afternoon sun, breezy and cold. High 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 16

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, cold. High 30

Cold air will be in place through Thursday. Temperatures reach the 40s again Friday and Saturday with rain chances rising.





