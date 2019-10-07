Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 7 Oct 2019

Expect clear skies tonight and cooler temperatures. We get back to full sunshine Tuesday and will also start a warming trend.

TONIGHT:  Clear and chilly. Low 43

TUESDAY:  Sunny and pleasant. High near 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 45

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 75

Pleasantly warm weather will be around Thursday and Friday. Rain chances won’t go up again until the end of the week. Right now, it looks like late Friday/Friday night into Saturday will have the best chance of rain.

