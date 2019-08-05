Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Monday 5 Aug 2019

The sky will be mostly clear tonight, but it will be muggy with lows only dropping to the upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 83

Low rain chances will continue Wednesday, but we do expect a lot of dry time. Thursday will start dry, but another cold front will bring rain chances up again later in the day. It looks cooler and less humid behind that front for the upcoming weekend.