Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 30 Sep 2019

News

More Record Heat on the Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We tied a record high Monday of 94 set back in 1897. 2019 will go down as the hottest September on record for Dayton. More record heat is likely Tuesday as we start October.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and muggy. Low 68

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably hot and humid. High 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny, still hot and humid. High 92

A cold front arrives Thursday bringing a low chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will break the heat with fall temperatures returning at the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS