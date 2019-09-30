Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 30 Sep 2019

More Record Heat on the Way

We tied a record high Monday of 94 set back in 1897. 2019 will go down as the hottest September on record for Dayton. More record heat is likely Tuesday as we start October.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably hot and humid. High 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still hot and humid. High 92

A cold front arrives Thursday bringing a low chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will break the heat with fall temperatures returning at the end of the week.