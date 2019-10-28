Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 28 Oct 2019

Skies will be clear early tonight, but clouds return later. Look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Temperatures remain on the mild side.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and cool. Low 48
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 65
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 45
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, best chance in the afternoon. High near 60
It looks wet for Halloween and gusty winds, too. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Thursday evening. Freezing temperatures in the morning will be likely this weekend.