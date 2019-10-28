Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 28 Oct 2019

News

More Clouds Tuesday but Still Mild

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will be clear early tonight, but clouds return later. Look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Temperatures remain on the mild side.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and cool. Low 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 65

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, best chance in the afternoon. High near 60

It looks wet for Halloween and gusty winds, too. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Thursday evening. Freezing temperatures in the morning will be likely this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS