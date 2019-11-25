Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 25 Nov 2019

***HIGH WIND WATCH WEDNESDAY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, DARKE, SHELBY, LOGAN, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, PREBLE, MONTGOMERY AND WAYNE IN, FOR GUSTS TO 55 MPH***

We will stay dry Tuesday until we get to the evening when showers arrive, and rain chances will continue to increase as we head into Tuesday night. Rain ends Wednesday morning but will be replaced by high winds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny in the morning and then clouding up in the afternoon, milder, chance of showers toward evening. High 57

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain likely. Low near 50

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, very windy and turning colder in the afternoon. Morning high 56 and falling into the 40s later in the day.

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44

The weather calms down for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with temperatures near seasonal norms and dry. Highs will be in the 40s with lows near 30. Rain returns Saturday.





