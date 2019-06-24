Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Monday 24 June 2019

Showers end tonight, and skies will become partly cloudy. Tuesday, we will return to dry weather with a slight drop in humidity. We expect lots of sunshine and warm conditions with a breezy west wind.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, then some clearing. Low 64

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with a slight chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Heat and humidity will build as the week goes on. We could see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week.