Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 2 Dec 2019

Dry Weather Returns Tuesday

A few rain and snow showers will be around tonight, mainly before midnight. We expect dry weather to return Tuesday, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees each day through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Evening rain and snow showers, cloudy and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42

Breezy conditions will impact the area through the middle part of the week, adding a wind chill to the mix. Dry weather will continue through at least Thursday.



